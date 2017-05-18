Kevin Love Had the 1st Game in Postseason Career with at Least 30 Pts and 10 Reb

Kevin Love Had the 1st Game in Postseason Career with at Least 30 Pts and 10 RebMay 18, 2017
Getty
Fact: Kevin Love scored a playoff career-high 32 points and had 12 rebounds in the Cavaliers' 117-104 win over the Celtics on Wednesday night. It was the first game in his postseason career in which he had at least 30 points and at least 10 rebounds.
Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.
Source: B/R Insights