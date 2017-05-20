Arsenal vs. Everton: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal's priority is simple on the final day of the Premier League season. The Gunners must beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and hope for other results to go their way in order to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners are fifth, but just a point outside the top four and will count on one or both of Manchester City and Liverpool dropping points on the final day. By contrast, the Toffees can't finish any better or worse than seventh in Ronald Koeman's first season in charge.

Speaking of Koeman, the Dutch manager has often gotten the better of his Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman is out of contract this summer and under increasing pressure from disgruntled Gunners supporters to walk away after over 20 years in charge.

This match won't be televised in the UK, after broadcaster Sky Sports used up its quota of 126 live fixtures this season, per Ben Rumsby of the Daily Telegraph: "Sky left itself just two games to choose from on Sunday after making a late decision to broadcast the Gunners' win over Sunderland on Tuesday night, one of 11 matches it will have aired in the past week."

However, the game can still be seen by U.S. audiences. Before a preview and a closer look at the team news, here are the relevant viewing and schedule details:

Date: Sunday, May 21

Time: 3 p.m. BST. 10 a.m. ET.

TV Info: NBC.

Live Stream: NBC Sports App.

Preview

There will be a lot of focus on whether Koeman starts attacking midfielder Ross Barkley.

Barkley has been linked with a move away. In fact, Arsenal and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in the player who has just one year left on his contract, per Bruce Archer of the Daily Express.

Koeman has told Barkley he has one week to decide whether or not to sign a new contract, per Rory O'Callaghan of Sky Sports: "It's up to the player, but we don't wait until August. We need an answer if he will accept the contract or we sign a player."

Koeman has since hinted he isn't confident Barkley will stay at Everton beyond this season, per BBC Sport.

As BBC Sport's Phil McNulty noted, Barkley will have little leverage in any contract negotiations, given Koeman's apparent lukewarm view of the player:

Despite Koeman's reticence, Barkley is an exceptional talent who could ironically convince Arsenal to bid if he turns on the style at the Emirates.

One other Everton player in the shop window is prolific striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian powerhouse is wanted by former club Chelsea, according to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

However, Lukaku is likely to be more focused on winning the golden boot as the league's top scorer this season. He's one goal ahead of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez and two behind Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, per WhoScored.com.

Sanchez is in outstanding form, having scored four times in his last three matches, including a brace in the 2-0 win over Sunderland on Tuesday. With the Chilean available, Wenger won't have to worry about his team's quality in attack.

Yet he may be more concerned about potential problems further back. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey's status is questionable after he went off against Sunderland, but Wenger believes the Welshman is okay, per the Daily Star's Jamie Styles.

Arsenal's bigger doubt might concern centre-back Laurent Koscielny. He missed the game against Sunderland with a lingering Achilles problem. Koscielny has already indicated he needs daily treatment for the issue, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard.

Wenger has since revealed Koscielny will have a late fitness test, while also confirming Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still out, per the club's official website.

The Gunners are going to need their best centre-back to subdue Lukaku's threat.

Overall, Arsenal's chances of actually finishing fourth remain slim. Liverpool are unlikely to slip at home to already relegated Middlesbrough, while Manchester City should get something at Watford.

Even so, it's important for Wenger's men to continue a run that's seen them win seven of their last eight games in all competitions and build momentum for the FA Cup final against league champions Chelsea next Saturday.