Michigan St. CB Tyson Smith Reveals He Suffered Stroke During 2016 Season

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan State cornerback Tyson Smith said on Twitter early Thursday morning that he suffered a stroke last year.

In the tweet, Smith said doctors told him he was supposed to be in a wheelchair:

According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, MSU declined to release "detailed medical information," and listed four games missed by Smith last season as being due to undisclosed reasons.

Smith followed his initial tweet up with another, saying: "Fast forward it's my birthday and I couldn't be happier to see it."

The Southfield, Michigan, native registered 13 tackles for the Spartans last season as a sophomore.

Smith started four games last season and was expected to be in the mix for a starting role in 2017, although he did not dress for Michigan State's spring game April 1.