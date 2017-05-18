CM Punk Offered $1 Million to Return by 5 Star Wrestling

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

CM Punk hasn't wrestled since leaving WWE in 2014, but British wrestling promotion 5 Star Wrestling is hoping to lure him back to the sport with a $1 million offer.

In an interview with Gary Stonehouse of The Sun, 5 Star Wrestling founder Daniel Hinkles discussed his efforts to land the former WWE champion:

"We've been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. I've tried going through friends in the industry, I've gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big. We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars (£770,000) to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour starting June 10. It's a genuine offer. We'd love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him."

A photo of the Sun story was posted on 5 Star Wrestling's Facebook page on Thursday:

Hinkles is holding a 128-person tournament scheduled to begin June 10 at Echo Arena in Liverpool, and he is aiming to make the Straight Edge Superstar his headliner.

The 38-year-old Punk's last match was the 2014 Royal Rumble. Following that match, he left WWE due to a dispute and hasn't stepped inside a wrestling ring since.

Punk tried his hand at MMA and made his debut at UFC 203 in September 2016, losing by submission in the first round to Mickey Gall. The UFC has yet to book him in another fight.

While his foray into the Octagon hasn't been a success, Punk is an all-time great in the professional wrestling realm, having won the WWE Championship twice and World Heavyweight Championship three times.

WWE has helped shine the spotlight on British wrestling with the creation of the United Kingdom Championship, but a return by Punk would ensure that all eyes within the wrestling world would be on the U.K.

