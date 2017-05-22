Dallas Cowboys Veterans in Danger of Losing Roster Spots This Offseason

0 of 7

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

For the most part, the Dallas Cowboys roster is set for the 2017 season. But there are a few positions, such as receiver and defensive end, where there will be some interesting cuts. And one thing to keep an eye on entering training camp are the veterans who could become cap casualties. Every year, there are one or two names that surprise fans when the final cuts are announced.

With the Cowboys being so tight against the cap, there are a few players who could lose their jobs come August. That could happen to a few Dallas veterans because of declining play, a high salary-cap number or just being outplayed by a younger player.

Here are some of the players who could lose their jobs this offseason.