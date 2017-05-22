Dallas Cowboys Veterans in Danger of Losing Roster Spots This Offseason

Dallas Cowboys Veterans in Danger of Losing Roster Spots This OffseasonMay 22, 2017
For the most part, the Dallas Cowboys roster is set for the 2017 season. But there are a few positions, such as receiver and defensive end, where there will be some interesting cuts. And one thing to keep an eye on entering training camp are the veterans who could become cap casualties. Every year, there are one or two names that surprise fans when the final cuts are announced.
With the Cowboys being so tight against the cap, there are a few players who could lose their jobs come August. That could happen to a few Dallas veterans because of declining play, a high salary-cap number or just being outplayed by a younger player.
Here are some of the players who could lose their jobs this offseason.
RB Alfred Morris
When the Cowboys signed Alfred Morris during the 2016 offseason, he was brought in to compete with Darren McFadden for a starting role. But after Dallas drafted Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall pick, Morris was relegated to backup duties.
After McFadden broken his arm in the offseason, Morris became the No. 2 back behind Elliott. He was a disappointment in his first year in Dallas, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. The former Washington star graded out as one of the worst running backs in the NFL and one of the worst pass-blockers in the entire league.
Morris isn't due much money (only $1.8 million guaranteed), but the Cowboys could be looking to add a more dynamic rusher behind Elliott and McFadden. If he isn't noticeably better in camp, the Cowboys could be searching the waiver wire for someone who could replace him and the departed Lance Dunbar. Morris is probably on the outside looking in for the 2017 season.
DT Cedric Thornton
In 2016, the Cowboys signed defensive tackle Cedric Thornton away from the NFC East foes the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was a big disappointment. Thornton was an above-average starter before coming to Dallas, but he finished as the 65th-ranked interior defensive linemen in 2016, with a Pro Football Focus grade of 49.3.
Thornton played just 291 snaps in 2016 and was beaten out by Terrell McClain. This year, he will compete with a Rod Marinelli favorite in Stephen Paea. With the signing of Paea and the drafting of Joey Ivie from Florida, Thornton's roster spot is anything but a lock.
If the Cowboys decide to move on from Thornton, they wouldn't get much cap relief in 2017. Instead, they would save a little less than $5 million in 2018, per Over the Cap. If Thornton isn't head and shoulders above Paea and Ivie, it wouldn't be that unrealistic to see the team move on. He needs to have a much better training camp this year in order to keep his job.
WR/PR Lucky Whitehead
For the past two seasons, Lucky Whitehead has earned the fifth receiver job for the Cowboys. He's done so in part due to his ability to contribute as a returner as well as a receiver. However, after Ryan Switzer's selection in the fourth round of this year's draft, he's in danger of not only losing returning duties but also a spot on the 53-man roster.
In 2016, Whitehead was one of the worst receivers in the entire league. He finished with just a 55.9 grade on Pro Football Focus. While he didn't play enough snaps to qualify for an overall ranking, his grade was low enough to put him among the league's worst receivers. In the NFL1000, Whitehead graded out as the 152nd-ranked receiver out of 155. He was a liability whenever he was on the field.
However, his roster spot has not yet been given away. He will have training camp and the preseason to show that he deserves to make the roster for the third year in a row. But it'll be an uphill climb for Whitehead, who's in danger of losing his position.
CB Orlando Scandrick
Of the players listed, Orlando Scandrick played the best in 2016. Scandrick posted a score of 80.1 in 2016 with Pro Football Focus. That ranked him 27th among the league's cornerbacks. However, the writing is on the wall for him, as the team drafted two cornerbacks on the second day of the draft, and each of them can play inside as a slot cornerback. Dallas even told him they were exploring trading him during the draft, as he told Mike Fisher of CowboysHQ.com.
The fact of the matter is Scandrick won't be in Dallas much longer. Once the team feels like the two rookies are ready to step in and take over, Scandrick won't be on the roster. But does that mean he'll be moved immediately? No. The plan is likely for Scandrick to start the season as the team's top slot corner, but by 2018, Jourdan Lewis should be able to take over his spot.
Scandrick turned 30 in February and should have one or two quality seasons left. He'll probably make the 53-man roster, but if Lewis or Chidobe Awuzie looks like a better player in camp, the Cowboys could decide to move on and play the kids.
TE James Hanna
If James Hanna isn't on the Cowboys' 53-man roster come September, it'll be due to one reason only: health. Not only did Hanna miss all of the 2016 season, but he missed the entire offseason after having a bone bruise in his knee that required surgery. He is not expected to return to the field until training camp at the earliest.
While Hanna isn't a spectacular player, he is a useful blocker and can play multiple roles for Dallas. In 2014 and 2015, Hanna finished with respective grades of 67.2 and 62.7 from Pro Football Focus. Again, not a dominant player but close to average. Hanna's versatility is what the Cowboys missed in 2016, as he's able to line up and block from multiple positions. He's a good-enough receiver to keep teams honest on defense.
With Rico Gathers and Geoff Swaim's emergences, though, the Cowboys have covered themselves in case Hanna is not ready to return to action. When healthy, he's the team's No. 2 tight end, but those days might be over because of his latest knee injury. If Hanna isn't ready to return to the field by the start of the season, the Cowboys could decide to cut bait.
WR Brice Butler
The Cowboys traded for Brice Butler early in the 2015 season after Dez Bryant broke his foot in the team's first game of the season. In two years and 23 games with Dallas, Butler has caught just 28 passes and three touchdowns. While he was re-signed by the team in free agency, the writing was on the wall for Butler when Dallas picked up two receivers in the 2017 draft.
Last year, Butler was one of worst receivers in the league. He ranked 92nd and 118th among receivers with Pro Football Focus and the NFL1000, respectively. While Butler flashed brilliance, he's never been able to put it together for more than a one- or two-game stretch.
He's been a tease since high school, as he has just 1,761 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his past eight seasons in college and in the NFL combined.
DE Tyrone Crawford
Of the seven players listed, Tyrone Crawford is the most talented and probably the most useful to the Cowboys. While he hasn't been the dominant player the Cowboys thought he would be when they gave him a five-year, $45 million contract extension in 2015, he has been an adequate starter. Signed to be a 3-technique defensive tackle, Crawford made the switch to defensive end in an attempt to help keep him healthy.
In 2016, Crawford finished as the 40th 4-3 defensive end in the NFL1000. On Pro Football Focus, Crawford finished with an overall grade of 72.9 and the 56th-ranked edge defender. He totaled 4.5 sacks on 445 pass rushing snaps while adding 28 tackles in 2016.
One reason why the Cowboys could part ways with Crawford is that he may be a progress-stopper to some of their younger pass-rushers, such as Taco Charlton and David Irving. Both Charlton and Irving are better suited to playing left defensive end, and that's where most of Crawford's snaps came in 2016. Crawford played 650 snaps last season, and with the selection of Charlton, it's clear he won't be able to approach that number again in 2017.
If the Cowboys decide Irving or Charlton is better than Crawford, they could decide to release him in order to free up cap space and snaps. However, with his ability to play multiple positions on the defensive line and defensive coordinator Marinelli's lineman rotation strategy, it remains somewhat unlikely that the team will move on from Crawford this season. However, this is likely his last year in Dallas.