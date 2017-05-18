Kevin Pillar Apologizes to Jason Motte After Yelling at Him During Loss

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar apologized publicly to Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte on Wednesday after yelling at him due to a perceived quick pitch.

According to Mark Townsend of Yahoo Sports, Pillar appeared to yell a gay slur at Motte after he struck him out in the seventh inning.

Per MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm, Pillar was remorseful with regard to the incident:

"Yeah, I mean, obviously that was the initial thing I was upset about but I think it just stems from a little frustration in myself and just the way this series has been going. It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for. It's part of the game, it's just, I'm a competitive guy and a heat of the moment. Obviously I'm going to do whatever I've got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn't do anything wrong, it was all me. Obviously something to learn from, something to move on from. Don't let it define me but really I think it was just frustration from coming off a really good homestand and really just not even being in any of these ball games, just coming out flat and not being able to build on what we were able to build on against Seattle. That just all came out in that moment."

The incident between Pillar and Motte built tension that boiled over when Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista flipped his bat following an eighth-inning home run.

Pitcher Eric O'Flaherty and the Braves didn't react positively to the move, which led to both benches clearing.

Toronto went on to lose the game 8-4, marking its third loss to the Braves in three days.

After reaching the ALCS in both 2015 and 2016, the Jays are currently last in the AL East at 17-24, trailing the New York Yankees by nine games.