Spain vs. England: Live Stream, TV Info for U17 European Championship Final 2017

England will take on Spain in the Under-17 European Championship final on Friday when the two sides meet in Varazdin, Croatia.

The Three Lions will meet La Roja for the third time in the final of this competition, with the pair having played each other in 2007 and 2010 and won one apiece.

England relayed the key details of the match on Twitter:

As well as being live on Eurosport 2, the match can also be streamed live via Eurosport Player.

The Young Lions last won the competition in 2014, while Spain—losing finalists last year—have not won since 2008.

England were one of the most impressive teams in the group stages this year as they comfortably won their three matches against Norway, Ukraine and the Netherlands, scoring 10 goals in the process and conceding just once.

After easing their way past the Republic of Ireland in the quarter-finals, the Young Lions dispatched Turkey 2-1 in Tuesday's semi-final.

Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring with a lovely finish, per Eurosport UK:

Jadon Sancho scored his fifth of the competition to double their lead with some excellent play:

England then saw out the match despite Kerem Kesgin replying for Turkey at the end of the first half.

Manager Steve Cooper hailed their efforts, per the FA: "The object of the game was to win and give ourselves the chance of getting to the final and we've done that. [...] Whatever these boys do in the tournament it will be good learning and the way we ran and dug in in the second half, we were really pleased with the heart and soul."

As for Spain, their route through the competition has seen them take on the likes of Italy, France and Germany, the latter two being the only teams to outscore England in the group stage.

Indeed, Germany had scored 17 in four matches before being held to a goalless draw by Spain on Tuesday, with La Roja triumphing on penalties, so it could be close contest when they meet England on Friday.

Plenty of Europe's biggest players have appeared in this competition in the past, from the likes of David De Gea to Paul Pogba, so this year's final could well offer an exciting glimpse at some of the game's future stars.