IPL Schedule 2017: Play-off Fixtures, Live-Stream Info, Latest Odds, Predictions

The Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders will face off on Friday for the right to take on Rising Pune Supergiant in Sunday's Indian Premier League final.

Pune overcame Mumbai in the first qualifier on Tuesday to secure a spot in the campaign climax, although by virtue of finishing in first place in the regular season, the Indians have another chance to make it there.

Kolkata are a testing proposition in these key matches, though, as the Hyderabad Sunrisers found out to their detriment on Wednesday. The Knight Riders came through in a reduced match, winning by seven wickets to dump out the defending champions.

A fascinating showdown is in store on Friday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Here are the viewing details, the latest odds and a preview of what to expect from what is effectively a tournament semi-final.

Having been the dominant force in the group stage of this competition with 10 wins from their 14 matches, it would be a huge disappointment for Mumbai if they were unable to make their way into the grand finale.

For so much of the 2017 season Rohit Sharma's side have been terrific, showcasing excellence in their batting, bowling and fielding. Indians supporters will be hoping their heavy loss to Pune was simply a bad day at the office.

As noted by former Australia captain Michael Clarke, after the Supergiant posted a total of 162 for four, the Indians were poor in executing their chase:

It makes the mindset of the team an intriguing concept to consider. Having been in such a strong position for so long this season, suddenly there's massive pressure on Mumbai, who need to discover some momentum. For Kolkata, it's the opposite.

Beating a team as dangerous and experienced as Hyderabad, regardless of the circumstances, was impressive from the Indians.

In a six-over chase they lost three wickets quickly, although a composed and unbeaten 32 from captain Gautam Gambhir saw them home. As noted by The Cricket Professor, the skipper is so good when his team are chasing a score:

Gambhir also expressed his relief that Kolkata were given the chance to chase down the score; had the match been rained off, Hyderabad's superior performance in the group would have seen them through.

"You do get nervous when it rains," he said, per the IPL website. "It would have been really unfair on us had it been rained off. The bowlers deserve this victory. Mumbai are a quality side and it will be a good challenge."

Mumbai will need some stronger performers from their key batsmen if they are going to win this one. Parthiv Patel and Kieron Pollard have done the most damage at the crease this season for them and can take the game away from any opponent if they get in.

As noted by commentator Harsha Bhogle, the Indians have a very versatile operator in Patel, who made 52 against Pune:

Kolkata have tremendous experience in their lineup that will serve them well here. Gambhir is a fantastic leader and an expert in constructing successful chases. Meanwhile, there's the composure of Robin Uthappa to fall back on, plus the brute strength of Yusuf Pathan.

With the ball Kolkata may also have an edge, with Umesh Yadav and Trent Boult providing smart pace options, while Sunil Narine is one of the most threatening spinners in the competition.

Given they have confidence, impetus and a core of players who know what it takes to win this competition—Gambhir, Uthappa, Narine and Pathan were all champions with Kolkata in 2014—they will have just enough to get through this one.