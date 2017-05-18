    Arsenal Transfer News: Corentin Tolisso, Pablo Fornals, Latest Gunners Rumours

    LYON, FRANCE - MAY 11: Corentin Tolisso of Lyon during the UEFA Europa League, semi final second leg match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Ajax Amsterdam at Parc OL on May 11, 2017 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Arsenal are reportedly targeting Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer, but they will have to pay more than £30 million if they're to prise him away from the Ligue 1 club.  

    According to the Mirror's John Cross, the 22-year-old is "ready to quit" Lyon as he believes it will improve his chances of featuring in France's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad, and Arsenal are "long-term admirers" of his talents.

    The Gunners are also said to be "hot on the trail" Malaga midfielder Pablo Fornals.

    Arsenal have struggled at times in central midfield this season with Santi Cazorla injured for the majority of the campaign.

    Granit Xhaka has shown flashes of brilliance at times but hasn't had a sustained run of strong form, while Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin haven't been at their best either, so new blood would be useful this summer.

    MALAGA, SPAIN - APRIL 08: Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona competes for the ball with Pablo Fornals of Malaga CF during the La Liga match between Malaga CF and FC Barcelona at La Rosaleda stadium on April 8, 2017 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty
    Tolisso will be 23 in August, and he's further along in his development than Fornals, who turned 21 in February.

    The Frenchman has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season as well as producing six assists, while the Spaniard has managed six and three, respectively.

    Tolisso also has the edge in terms of their Ligue 1 and La Liga stats, per Squawka:

    Tolisso vs. Fornals 2016-17 League Stats
    TolissoFornals
    39 Chances Created34 Chances Created
    19 Successful Take-ons17 Successful Take-ons
    34 Tackles Won40 Tackles Won
    55 Aerial Duels27 Aerial Duels
    35 Interceptions35 Interceptions
    83% Pass Completion78% Pass Completion
    Both players are strong all-rounders and their varied skill sets have allowed them each to be used in several roles this season, playing centrally, in a deeper role or further forward.

    Football writer Robin Bairner praised Tolisso's versatility early in the campaign:

    While Lyon lost their UEFA Europa League semi-final with Ajax, Tolisso did his best to drive his side on, per Bleacher Report UK's Sam Tighe:

    He would perhaps be the better immediate option of the two, though Fornals has enjoyed an excellent year with Malaga and established himself as a key player with some consistently strong performances.

    Fornals would likely be the cheaper of the two also, so he'd make a viable alternative to Tolisso.

    Meanwhile, Arsenal reserve goalkeeper David Ospina has informed the club of his intention to seek regular football this summer and revealed he'd be open to joining Fenerbahce. Cross reported they are one of several interested parties.

    The Colombian said: "I told my club that I want to go to a team where I'll play regularly. They know my intention. If the right offer comes, then I'll happily go to Turkey."

    Ospina played in the UEFA Champions League for Arsenal this season ahead of Petr Cech but is otherwise firmly considered their back-up choice.

    The 28-year-old also harbours ambitions of featuring in next year's World Cup, so a move could boost his chances.