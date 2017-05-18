Antoine Griezmann Says He Will Only Leave Atleti to Join Derrick Rose in the NBA

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he is happy at Atletico Madrid and joked he would only consider a move to join Derrick Rose at NBA side the New York Knicks.

He said on Cadena Ser's El Larguero (h/t AS): "I would only leave Atleti to play with Derrick Rose."

The Frenchman added: "I'm really happy at Atleti and now need to sit down with Miguel Angel [Gil Marin] and my agent. [...] I plan to stay with Atletico as I'm happy here, just as I was on my first day at the club."

Griezmann is a keen basketball fan, per NBA in Spain:

Per AS, the forward has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer despite his frequent dismissal of the speculation.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed yet another excellent season with Los Rojiblancos, bagging 26 goals and 11 assists in the process.

Griezmann's eye for goal and creativity are just what United need having struggled to kill teams off repeatedly this season, causing them to draw 15 matches in the Premier League.

Football journalist Rik Sharma is also impressed with the forward's willingness to track back and help out his side:

So too was Hesham Bilal-Hafiz of the Manchester Evening News, who believes Griezmann would be an outstanding fit at Old Trafford:

Atleti will be desperate to keep hold of top stars such as the France international, though, particularly as they make the transition to a new stadium this summer, and Griezmann has been vocal in his desire to stay.

A move to United could well be on the cards in the future, but it does seem fairly unlikely this year.