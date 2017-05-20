Watford vs. Manchester City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Manchester City must avoid defeat against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday if they're to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Pep Guardiola's side are sitting in third spot heading into the final weekend of the campaign, with Liverpool two points back and Arsenal three points behind. It makes them big favourites to finish among the top four, with a win enough to guarantee their place behind champions Chelsea and runners-up Tottenham.

Watford, meanwhile, will say goodbye to manager Walter Mazzarri after Sunday's game, with the club confirming the Italian will leave his post at the end of the campaign. While they're safe from relegation, they'll be keen to finish off the season with a strong performance at Vicarage Road.

Read on for all the key details ahead of this one, including broadcast information, team news and a preview of the contest.

Date: Sunday, May 21

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports (U.K.), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (U.K.), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team News

Watford: After his red card against Chelsea on Monday, centre-back Sebastian Prodl is set to sit this one out, while Valon Behrami is suffering with a hamstring problem. Roberto Pereyra, Ben Watson and Mauro Zarate are all long-term absentees.

Likely XI: Heurelho Gomes; Adrian Mariappa, Miguel Britos, Jose Holebas; Nordin Amarabat, Tom Cleverley, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Daryl Janmaat; Troy Deeney, M’Baye Niang

Manchester City: Guardiola has some big decisions to make in attack, with Sergio Aguero battling for his place following the return of Gabriel Jesus. Ilkay Gundogan, Bacary Sagna and Claudio Bravo will all miss out.

Likely XI: Willy Caballero; Fernandinho, Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi, Aleksandar Kolarov; Yaya Toure, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva; Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane

Team news courtesy of Transfermarkt

Preview

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Guardiola's first season in English football has prompted plenty of analysis. The illustrious coach admitted himself recently that at a "big club" his position would be under threat, although it's clear he has a massive job to do at the Etihad Stadium.

At least City are set to qualify for the Champions League, barring a remarkable turn of events on the last day. The Manchester club would need to lose to Watford, Liverpool would need to beat Middlesbrough and Arsenal would have to beat Everton as well as overturning a five-goal swing in goal difference.

For Guardiola and City, qualification for Europe's elite competition should be the minimum, though. Per Sky Sports Statto, the coach has endured the worst domestic campaign of his career:

There are many reasons to be positive for City still. The defence may need restructuring, although their poor work at the back is offset by some thrilling forward play.

Sane has been sensational on the left flank, charging into the box with remarkable balance and acceleration, while in Aguero, Guardiola has a true goalscorer to call upon. It's Jesus who has been the brightest spark in this City team since the turn of the year, though.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The 20-year-old has only made seven Premier League appearances but has six goals and three assists to his name. As these numbers from Squawka Football show, the young Brazilian has made a massive impact at the Etihad Stadium:

You sense this attacking flair will be too much for the Hornets, who have lost their last five matches in succession, to cope with.

Mazzarri's men had been enjoying a solid campaign until their Premier League status was recently secured for next season. Since reaching the 40-point mark, their form has nosedived, and the club will once again be on the lookout for a new boss this summer.

Per WhoScored.com, Watford will at least be glad to get back to Vicarage Road after some miserable matches away from home:

Watford did show some potency in the final third on Monday when they went toe-to-toe with Chelsea, although they eventually lost 4-3. The power of Deeney and raw pace of Niang may potentially unsettle a City defence that's been far from convincing.

But with Jesus wreaking havoc in the final third again, Guardiola's side look to be a completely different prospect. Expect them to give their supporters a taste of what's to come in 2017-18 with a strong display.

Watford 1-3 Manchester City