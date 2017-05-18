Alexis Sanchez Defends Arsene Wenger, Says Arsenal Protests Are 'Very Bad'

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has described the protests against manager Arsene Wenger as "very bad."

Per The Mirror's John Cross, Sanchez said: "For me, it [fan demonstrations] is very bad. He is the manager who gave a stadium to the club, won cups, and he has been 21 years in the job. He is the creator of the stadium, the players and style of the club."

The Chilean, who has little more than a year left on his current deal, confirmed his future will be decided in the summer and that Arsenal's transfer activity may have little bearing on his decision as it is "normal" for clubs to strengthen in the summer.



