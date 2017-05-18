    Alexis Sanchez Defends Arsene Wenger, Says Arsenal Protests Are 'Very Bad'

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2017

    Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (R) greets Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez after he is substituted during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at The Emirates Stadium in London on March 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / IKIMAGES / Ian KINGTON (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has described the protests against manager Arsene Wenger as "very bad."

    Per The Mirror's John Cross, Sanchez said: "For me, it [fan demonstrations] is very bad. He is the manager who gave a stadium to the club, won cups, and he has been 21 years in the job. He is the creator of the stadium, the players and style of the club."

    The Chilean, who has little more than a year left on his current deal, confirmed his future will be decided in the summer and that Arsenal's transfer activity may have little bearing on his decision as it is "normal" for clubs to strengthen in the summer.


