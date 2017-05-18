Conor McGregor Signs Floyd Mayweather Contract, Awaits Response in 'Coming Days'

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has confirmed he has signed a contract to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. and is waiting for the boxer to sign "in the coming days."

Per TheMacLife.com's John Balfe, The Notorious said in a statement, "It is an honour to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management."

He continued: "The first and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days."

A lucrative showdown between the pair in the boxing ring has long been discussed despite Money's retirement in 2015, with both McGregor and Mayweather fuelling the rumours in the press.

Per the Observer (h/t the Guardian), the American announced to FightHype in March he would come out of retirement to face the Irishman and urged him to "sign the paper."

On Wednesday, UFC President Dana White said he had successfully negotiated a deal with McGregor and that his attentions would now switch to Mayweather and his team, per TNT's Inside the NBA:

Assuming a deal can be struck with Mayweather, the fight is widely anticipated to generate enormous sums for both fighters.

Per Balfe, McGregor's headline fight with Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November drew in around 1.3 million pay-per-views and a record $17.7 million live gate at Madison Square Garden, more than any boxing event in 2016.

Last month, White estimated on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that Mayweather could earn over $100 million for the fight, while McGregor could receive around three-quarters of that to ease the blow of what will likely be a win for his opponent.

Mayweather is 40 and has been retired for some time, but his impeccable boxing skills allowed him to go 49 fights unbeaten, while many of McGregor's impressive skills in MMA will be irrelevant in the matchup.

Nevertheless, it will make for an intriguing contest between two of the biggest icons in combat sports.

McGregor's deal has been struck with the UFC, so the ball is now in Mayweather's court.