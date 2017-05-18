IPL Results 2017: Latest Scores, T20 Playoff Schedule and Predictions

NOAH SEELAM/Getty Images

The Mumbai Indians will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2017 Indian Premier League's second qualifier match on Friday for the right to face Rising Pune Supergiant in Sunday's final.

Mumbai lost to Pune in Qualifier 1 but by virtue of finishing top of the league phase of the competition, they will have another chance to reach the final showpiece.

Meanwhile, Kolkata beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Wednesday's rain-affected eliminator match by seven wickets.

Here are the scores so far in the play-offs, and the schedule to come:

IPL Play-off Scores Fixture Result Qualifier 1 RPS, 162-4, beat MI, 142-9, by 20 runs Eliminator KKR, 48-3, beat SRH, 128-7, by 7 wickets (DLS method) IPLT20.com

IPL Play-off Schedule Date, Time (BST/Local) Fixture Friday, May 19, 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders Sunday, May 21, 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Risng Pune Supergiant vs. TBD IPLT20.com

Kolkata entered the play-offs in arguably the worst shape of any of the four sides, lacking any real form or momentum after losing four of their final five league matches.

However, they surprised Hyderabad with an outstanding bowling performance to restrict them to just 128-7.

Per cricket analyst Freddie Wilde, the Sunrisers' potent top order struggled against Kolkata's impressive efforts with the ball in hand:

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also noted the role Gautam Gambhir played when the Knight Riders came to bat:

Indeed, while Kolkata were charged with chasing just 48 from six overs after the lengthy rain delays, it looked to be in serious jeopardy until Gambhir's arrival at the crease.

Chris Lynn, Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa had all fallen after seven balls for a total of seven runs, but Gambhir's 32 from 19 balls helped get them over the line.

Meanwhile, after topping the table in the league phase, Mumbai were somewhat disappointing against Pune.

Commentator Ayaz Memon believed they were perhaps a little over-confident and did not bat to the best of their ability:

Kolkata will nevertheless need to produce a similarly excellent bowling performance if they're to reach the final, as the Indians have otherwise been potent at the crease throughout the tournament, per statistician Mohandas Menon:

Mumbai probably boast greater strength in-depth than their opponents throughout their batting order, but Kolkata's batsmen are perhaps more explosive, with three of them outscoring Parthiv Patel's 377 runs.

The Indians will be looking for a response after Tuesday's disappointment and should put in a performance more in line with what we've seen throughout this year's IPL.

It could be a close contest on Friday, but Mumbai can take it if they return to their best.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians