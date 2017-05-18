Freddie Freeman Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Fracture, Will Not Require Surgery

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is expected to miss at least eight weeks with a fractured left wrist, according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

However, Rosenthal reported the injury will not require surgery.

The Braves confirmed Freeman's diagnosis in a statement on Thursday and noted he may miss up to 10 weeks nursing the injury:

Freeman started his season in scalding fashion with 14 home runs in his first 36 games, but he hit the shelf Wednesday night after he was hit by a pitch on his left wrist during the Braves' game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Prior to the injury, Freeman not only led the National League in home runs, but he was slashing a stellar .341/.461/.748 with a 1.209 OPS and 25 RBI.

With Freeman now out until at least the middle of July, the Braves offense figures to take a step back as it attempts to tread water without one of Major League Baseball's premier sluggers.

As far as a replacement is concerned, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported the team may look to the free-agent market for a replacement since Adonis Garcia is already on the disabled list with an Achilles injury and Sean Rodriguez likely isn't going to suit up at all this season.