Michael Floyd's House Arrest Reportedly Transferred from Arizona to Minnesota

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Michael Floyd's house arrest has reportedly been transferred from Arizona to Minnesota so he can participate in offseason workouts with the Minnesota Vikings, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson.

Floyd, 27, was previously sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days of house arrest after he faced DUI charges stemming from a December arrest during which his blood alcohol content was recorded at .217.

Floyd spent his 2016 season split between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, and he didn't generate much interest during the early stages of free agency.

However, the Vikings decided to take a gamble on the former first-round pick last week when they signed him to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million that can climb as high as $6 million through incentives, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Should Floyd make the Vikings' final 53-man roster, he may have to wait to make his debut since he's still subject to a possible suspension following a guilty plea in his DUI case.

"We are aware that Michael is subject to discipline from the NFL and will work with both him and the NFL in a professional manner," general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. "We are excited to have Michael and believe he can be a productive member of our football team and community."