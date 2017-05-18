Michael Floyd's House Arrest Reportedly Transferred from Arizona to Minnesota

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Michael Floyd's house arrest has reportedly been transferred from Arizona to Minnesota so he can participate in offseason workouts with the Minnesota Vikings, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson.

Floyd, 27, was previously sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days of house arrest after he faced DUI charges stemming from a December arrest during which his blood alcohol content was recorded at .217.

