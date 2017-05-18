WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of May 18

1 of 4

The injury to Braun Strowman created a void in the No. 1 contender's spot, opening up the possibility of one of five Superstars rising to the occasion to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship as soon as July's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

General manager Kurt Angle announced a Fatal 5-Way match Monday night that would pit Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt against each other in the enormous main event of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

That announcement, coupled with television main events in Balor vs. Reigns and Rollins vs. Wyatt, helped add gravity to a show that otherwise did little to energize fans.

The match between Balor and Reigns, in particular, was fantastic and once again showcased their in-ring chemistry for the WWE Universe to enjoy. Bringing the series to an even one win apiece, Reigns scored the victory with an enormous spear that also dealt Balor his first main roster loss.

The potential for more matches involving those two, perhaps in a major pay-per-view setting, should have the WWE Universe excited.

The interaction earlier in the show between Bayley and Alexa Bliss was effective in that it stayed true to the characters involved but also set up a Kendo Stick on a Pole match for Extreme Rules that, given the wealth of talent at the top of the card, will likely be one of the higher profile supporting bouts on the show.

Bliss masterfully played the crowd and carried the segment, re-enforcing her status as the lead heel on the roster and strengthening sympathy for Bayley...even if fans are engrossed in her increasingly convincing performances.

Goldust's fantastic heel turn on partner R-Truth and a solid Intercontinental Championship match between Dean Ambrose and The Miz rounded out a solid, if unspectacular, episode of WWE's flagship show.