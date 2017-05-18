    McGregor vs. Mayweather Bout Waiting on Floyd to Agree, Dana White Says

    Alec Nathan

    LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 03: UFC President Dana White interacts with the media during the UFC press conference at T-Mobile arena on March 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    UFC President Dana White said Wednesday night that he has completed negotiations with reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in hopes of setting up a showdown against Floyd Mayweather Jr. later this year.

    Appearing on TNT's Inside the NBA following Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden, White said the McGregor side is "done" and that he's "starting to work on the Mayweather side now."

    White also confirmed that if the fight is made it's "going to be straight up boxing."

    White's complete remarks can be viewed below:

    Last week, White expressed confidence he would be able to complete McGregor's side of the deal before trying to hash out an agreement with Money, who went 49-0 in the boxing ring before his retirement in 2015.

    However, the UFC boss cautioned negotiating with Mayweather's team may not be easy.

    "I still need to go negotiate with [Mayweather's team]," he said on The Jim Rome Show, according to ESPN.com news services. "There's no guarantee that we're going to come to a deal."

    In April, White appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and estimated McGregor would earn somewhere around $75 million if the parties agree to a fight, while Mayweather would likely make a shade over nine figures to participate in the highly anticipated clash.