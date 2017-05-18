McGregor vs. Mayweather Bout Waiting on Floyd to Agree, Dana White Says

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White said Wednesday night that he has completed negotiations with reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in hopes of setting up a showdown against Floyd Mayweather Jr. later this year.

Appearing on TNT's Inside the NBA following Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden, White said the McGregor side is "done" and that he's "starting to work on the Mayweather side now."

White also confirmed that if the fight is made it's "going to be straight up boxing."

White's complete remarks can be viewed below:

Last week, White expressed confidence he would be able to complete McGregor's side of the deal before trying to hash out an agreement with Money, who went 49-0 in the boxing ring before his retirement in 2015.

Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off History of Vinsanity B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength

However, the UFC boss cautioned negotiating with Mayweather's team may not be easy.

"I still need to go negotiate with [Mayweather's team]," he said on The Jim Rome Show, according to ESPN.com news services. "There's no guarantee that we're going to come to a deal."

In April, White appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and estimated McGregor would earn somewhere around $75 million if the parties agree to a fight, while Mayweather would likely make a shade over nine figures to participate in the highly anticipated clash.