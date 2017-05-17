Tevin Mack Transfers to Alabama from Texas

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Former Texas Longhorns swingman Tevin Mack has decided to transfer to the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman.

Mack's decision comes a day after he took an official visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to meet with head coach Avery Johnson and key members of the program.

A former 4-star recruit, according to Scout.com, Mack shined with the Longhorns before he was suspended in January for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Although he averaged a modest 5.1 points as a freshman, Mack broke out to the tune of 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 steals a night on 45.9 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent shooting from three prior to his suspension.

Now headed to the Crimson Tide, Mack will be required to sit out the 2017-18 season before he embarks on his junior campaign the following fall.

As for Johnson, Mack's commitment represents another recruiting win for a program that has been riding a hot streak of late.

In addition to snagging one of the most notable transfer prospects on the market, Johnson and the Tide loaded up in advance of next season by landing heralded recruits Collin Sexton, John Petty and Alex Reese to raise the team's profile in the SEC.