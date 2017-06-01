New York Giants' Biggest Remaining Offseason Question Marks

6 of 6

Expectations are that the Giants’ first two draft picks, tight end Evan Engram and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, will be Day 1 starters at their respective positions.

Also likely to see a fair amount of snaps are running back Wayne Gallman (fourth round pick) and defensive end Avery Moss (fifth round pick), while quarterback Davis Webb (third round) and offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty (sixth round) are likely going to be developmental prospects as rookies.

Let’s look at what Engram, Tomlinson, Gallman and Moss stand to bring to the table as rookies.

Evan Engram

The Giants have not had a tight end capable of exploiting the seam since Martellus Bennett in 2012.

When an offense doesn’t have a threat at tight end, it hurts, and Giants fans saw just how much it hurts last year after witnessing the trio of Larry Donnell, Will Tye and Jerell Adams struggle to find consistency in the passing game.

In Engram, who is probably more of a receiver than a traditional tight end, they have someone who not only brings speed to the table, but who can break things open in the middle of the field.

This becomes even more important because with a legitimate tight end threat, teams will no longer be able to freely deploy Cover-2 against the Giants, which made life difficult for Odell Beckham Jr.

Per Pro Football Focus, Engram’s 2016 NFL Rating on balls targeted to him in the middle of the field got better as the receptions got deeper. His 2016 breakdown numbers were 79.2 on passes behind the line of scrimmage, 80.6 on balls 0-9 yards, 106.4 on passes 10-19 yards and 141.4 on deep balls of 20 or more yards.

Even if Engram isn’t the pass target, Joseph Ferraiola of Inside the Pylon noted that the 6’3” rookie will not only create size mismatches against linebackers and safeties, his presence will help force more one-on-one matchups for Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard.

Dalvin Tomlinson

The Giants say there will be a competition for the starting defensive tackle spot once held by Johnathan Hankins, but it would be a shocking development if Tomlinson, 6’3”, 310 pounds, isn’t the opening-day starter.

Although there are those who see Tomlinson as a younger, less experienced version of Damon Harrison, Tomlinson would give that defensive front additional reinforcement against the run as well as a big physical body capable of collapsing the pocket, particularly on stunts and twists which, per NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, Tomlinson took part in at Alabama.

Wayne Gallman

Gallman, 6’0”, 215 pounds, will be a part of the Giants running back rotation once he shows he can pass protect. Once that happens, look for Gallman to bring a powerful and physical downhill running style to a rushing offense that really hasn’t had since Brandon Jacobs.

Gallman’s power rushing style has resulted in him breaking 153 tackles over the last three seasons. As the coaches continue to find his role on the offense, a good place to start could be as the short-yardage and goal-line back.

Last year, the Giants finished 21st in the league on goal-to-go situations, per official league stats. Gallman’s burst and refusal to go down upon initial contact could very well help improve those numbers.

Avery Moss

The Giants have been searching for a third defensive end who can spell starters Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul without too much of a drop-off.

Moss, who will compete with Devin Taylor, Romeo Okwara, Kerry Wynn and Owa Odighizuwa for playing time in the rotation, is raw, having played in just 152 snaps over the last two seasons for Youngstown State.

But he has the desired length (34.5-inch arm length and just enough explosiveness to work himself free from blocks to at the very least be disruptive, according to Zierlein.

Unlike Okwara, Wynn and Odighizuwa, whose respective games so far seem to be more advanced in one aspect (either the run or the pass rush) than the other, Moss appears to be more of a complete prospect who just needs some snaps and a bit of coaching to smooth out some of the rough edges in his game.

He might not be ready to step right in as the third defensive end on Day 1, but as he gains experience in sub packages, he could find himself moving up the depth chart as the year progresses if he performs.

