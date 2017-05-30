Grading New York Giants' 5 Most Improved Positional Units

2 of 5

2016 Review

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, the Giants tight ends were that bad last season that the list of all the areas in which the group came up short is so long that it might be too depressing to read.

The rapid decline of Larry Donnell, who went from being the starter to being banned from the offense, was probably one of the most disappointing developments at this position in 2016.

Collectively, though, there were plenty of other disappointments, starting with the lack of yards after the catch because the tight ends could not separate or break tackles or—as was the case with Donnell—stay on their feet.

The three Giants tight ends—Donnell, Will Tye and rookie Jerell Adams—combined for 609 receiving yards, which was less than the 788 yards receiver Brandon Marshall, playing through injuries, posted for the Jets.

What about the middle of the field? As the leading Giants' tight end targeted in the passing game, Tye received the most targets, but he wasn't very productive up the seam.

Per Pro Football Focus, Tye caught 34 of 48 passes thrown up the gut, for 341 yards and no touchdowns. He also had three dropped passes and was the intended target on three intercepted balls.

Tye had zero catches on balls of 20-plus yards up the middle.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway in the sea of disappointments at this position last year is that because no one could work the middle of the field, opposing defenses weren't as hard-pressed to devote resources in covering the Giants tight ends.

That, of course, meant double-teams for Odell Beckham Jr. and a massive decline in general for the passing game.

The Changes

The Giants said goodbye to Donnell, an unrestricted free agent who did little and was in fact demoted from the starting lineup.

They added blocking tight end Rhett Ellison to be their sixth offensive lineman and drafted Evan Engram in the first round, their first tight end drafted in the first round since Jeremy Shockey in 2002.

2017 Outlook

While Ellison is a huge addition, his role will more than likely have the greatest effect on the running game, which should help as the Giants try to settle an offensive line that has more promise this year but needs to show it can get it done.

Engram, on the other hand, should have a positive effect on the passing game that was smothered by Cover-2 last year, finishing 17th in the league.

Joseph Ferraiola of Inside the Pylon noted that Engram has the ability to make plays in the middle of the field at every level as a receiver.

That argument is supported by Pro Football Focus; in their breakdown of his 2016 receptions by direction, they had Engram for a rating of 79.2 on passes behind the line of scrimmage, 80.6 on balls 0-9 yards, 106.4 on passes 10-19 yards and 141.4 on deep balls of 20 or more yards thrown in the middle of the field.

For those wondering if there are going to be enough balls to go around to Engram, Brandon Marshall, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and whoever is in the offensive backfield, fear not.

Ferraiola wrote:

"I think the key flaw is not accounting for how Engram can help his teammates get open more consistently. … Ben McAdoo's vanilla 11 personnel offense can now have Marshall alone as the X on one side of the field with Beckham Jr., Shepard, and Engram in a trips formation to the other.

"This will force the defense to pick their poison with their game plan. Due to his speed and route running ability, Engram is going to force defenses to cover him with athletic safeties and linebackers. The addition of Engram is going to give New York's receivers more one-on-one matchups, which could lead to more big plays down the field."

Isn't it amazing what the addition of one quality tight end can potentially do for an offense?