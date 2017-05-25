Breaking Down New York Giants' Best, Worst Contracts

0 of 8

Mel Evans/Associated Press

The old saying is you get what you pay for. However, when you’re talking about the NFL, that’s not always true.

Sometimes a player will come in at a ridiculously low rate while other times a guy will be making a boatload of money despite low production.

These and other factors are just some of what New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese looks at every year in determining who is a potential salary cap cut and who is potentially worth the market value at his position, if not more.

Let’s have a look at the best and worst Giants contracts for 2017. In determining the “best” and “worst” contracts, I’ve taken into consideration the player’s anticipated role for 2017, his past production and, of course, his 2017 cap figure as provided by Over the Cap.