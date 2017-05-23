New York Giants Veterans in Danger of Losing Roster Spot This Offseason

1 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Giants, intent on revamping last year's 29th ranked rushing offense, already showed veteran Rashad Jennings the door in a salary-cap related move in February.

The Giants also slashed $1 million from his 2017 base salary according to ESPN, while also picking up his $500,000 roster bonus, paid out in March.

That the Giants paid out the roster bonus would suggest that Vereen remains in the team's plans.

Since then, McAdoo has named second-year man Paul Perkins the team's starting running back, and has welcomed rookie fourth-round draft pick Wayne Gallman to what's fast becoming a crowded running backs room.

The Giants very early depth chart at running back appears to be Perkins, Vereen and Gallman. That likely leaves one of Orleans Darkwa and Shaun Draughn to battle it out for the fourth spot if the Giants do end up keeping four backs.

Darkwa revealed to Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media that he's been dealing with a fractured tibia for the last two years. That injury apparently reached a head last year when Darkwa's season was cut short due to the lingering injury.

Per an ESPN report, Darkwa underwent surgery to have a metal plate inserted in his leg to stabilize the bone back in January.

Darkwa’s NFL career has been rather strange. Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2014, he’s recorded just 75 carries for 287 yards as a Giant, hi role mainly being as a support guy on special teams.

Still, Darkwa’s durability issues—he’s not afraid to take a hit—makes him a sitting duck for injury. Add to that his inability to make people miss—per Pro Football Focus, he’s created just 14 missed tackles in his 75 carries—and

it wouldn’t be surprising if journeyman Shaun Draughn, who also plays special teams, or perhaps even one of the undrafted rookie free agents like Khalid Abdullah out of James Madison end up pushing him off the roster.