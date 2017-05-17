4-Star PG Prospect Prentiss Hubb Commits to Notre Dame

Credit: Scout.com

Prentiss Hubb, a 4-star point guard from Washington, D.C., announced Wednesday he plans to suit up for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fall of 2018.

Hubb made things official with a post on Twitter:

A standout at Gonzaga College High School in the nation's capital, Hubb clocks in as the 27th-ranked player overall in the class of 2018 and eighth-ranked point guard among that subset, according to Scout.com.

Hubb also grades out as the second-ranked point guard in the entire East Region and the No. 1 floor general in Washington, D.C.

A 6'3", 170-pound southpaw with a smooth jumper and plus-bounce, Hubb was chased by the likes of Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, Villanova and Syracuse before he committed to Notre Dame.

And now that he's officially headed to the Fighting Irish, Hubb will attempt to fuel head coach Mike Brey's offense with his versatile stylings once the 2018-19 campaign gets underway.

As the Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty noted, "Hubb's diverse offensive skill set and defensive savvy makes him a natural fit for any of these programs. He has the tools to score in half-court sets (ball-handling and off-ball instincts) and in the open floor (jump shot and athleticism)."

In order to keep pace with the likes of North Carolina and Duke in what's generally the nation's toughest conference, Notre Dame will have to hope Hubb can continue to develop on the fly as the Fighting Irish fight for ACC superiority.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.com.