Hal Steinbrenner Suggests Yankees Likely to Be Buyers at Trade Deadline

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

With the New York Yankees leading the American League East entering play on Wednesday with a 23-13 record, principal owner Hal Steinbrenner suggested his team could be buyers at the trade deadline.

Steinbrenner addressed the Yankees' status as movers and dealers leading up to the July 31 trade deadline while at Major League Baseball's owners' meetings.

"We're going to see where we're at, what options are available and what those options would cost," he said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

The Yankees have missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. They wound up selling at the deadline last year, acquiring prospects like shortstop Gleyber Torres, outfielder Clint Frazier and pitcher Justus Sheffield from the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians for relievers Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller.

Their minor league system is one of the best in MLB, with Baseball America ranking it No. 2 coming into the season.

Young talent has ignited New York's hot start this season. Outfielder Aaron Judge is tied for the MLB lead with 14 home runs. Catcher Gary Sanchez has an .844 OPS in 14 games. Veterans like Starlin Castro (.900 OPS) and Matt Holliday (.877) have also provided a boost to the offense.

Starting pitching is an area of need for the Yankees. Michael Pineda and Luis Severino are the only starters with an ERA under 4.00 this season.

Steinbrenner did indicate the Yankees wouldn't trade their top prospects to add talent, but they have every reason to think about shopping before the deadline this year.