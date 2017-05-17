Request in Lawsuit vs. Zaza Pachulia, Warriors for Kawhi Leonard Injury Denied

Jim Mone/Associated Press

A judge in Texas denied a request from a San Antonio Spurs fan who attempted to file a restraining order that would have prevented Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia from playing in the Western Conference Finals, KSAT's David Ibanez reported Wednesday.

The restraining order request came as part of a lawsuit filed by a Spurs season-ticket holder after San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard suffered an ankle injury in Game 1 after landing on Pachulia's foot:

"All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio," said Alfonso Kennard Jr., an attorney representing the fan.

Almost immediately after Leonard exited the game, some wondered if Pachulia had intentionally slipped his foot under the two-time All-Star in order to deliberately hurt him.

Leonard took the high road. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, on the other hand, didn't. The San Antonio Express-News' Jabari Young shared Popovich's comments:

Unlike Pachulia's intent, Leonard's importance to the Spurs isn't up for debate. His Game 1 exit coincided with San Antonio's losing a 25-point lead. Without Leonard in Game 2 on Tuesday, the Spurs lost by 36 points, 136-100.

What was shaping up to be a competitive series instead looks destined for a sweep. Even if Leonard returns to the court for Game 3 on Saturday at the AT&T Center, the Spurs' chances of advancing to the 2017 NBA Finals are slim.