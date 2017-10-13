Andre Iguodala Suffers Back Injury; out for Preseason Game vs. Kings

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will miss Friday's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings with a back injury.

The Warriors announced Iguodala would sit vs. the Kings with a back strain.

Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group noted Iguodala did take part in practice on Thursday, so the Warriors could be taking precautions as they get ready to start the regular season on Oct. 17 against the Houston Rockets.

Iguodala continued to be an invaluable member of the Golden State rotation last year. He averaged 7.6 points per game and shot 36.2 percent from beyond the arc—his best rate since joining the team in 2013. According to NBA.com, the Warriors were 2.5 points better per 100 possessions when Iguodala was on the floor.

There was some doubt the 33-year-old would remain with the Warriors during the summer, but he re-signed on a three-year, $48 million deal.

Iguodala's defensive versatility is a big part of his overall value, and the Warriors know they need him for the long haul if they want to repeat as NBA champions.