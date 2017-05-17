Jameson Taillon Tests Positive for Testicular Cancer

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon has been cleared to resume light baseball activities after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Per Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pirates head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk announced Taillon's test results came back positive for testicular cancer but doctors have cleared him to play catch and do light cardio workouts.

“What's most important for me, in regards to Jameson, is he’s back with the team, back in the clubhouse,” Tomczyk said, per Nesbitt. “He got to see his teammates the past two days. You could just see the joy on these guys' eyes. It energizes everybody.”

The Pirates placed Taillon on the 10-day disabled list May 6 with what the team called groin discomfort. Two days later, the team announced he underwent treatment at Allegheny General Hospital for what was suspected to be testicular cancer.

The 25-year-old Taillon was the second overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft. He missed the entire 2014 and 2015 seasons in the minors due to Tommy John surgery and a sports hernia before finally making his big-league debut last season.

In six starts this season, Taillon had a 3.31 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.