Preakness Odds 2017: Race Lines and Post Positions for Pimlico

Always Dreaming has a shot to win the Triple Crown, and he is just days away from making a bid for the second jewel at the Preakness Stakes.

Now that post positions have been assigned and trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez know their charge will be taking off from the No. 4 post position Saturday, they can work on a specific strategy that should give him his best chance to win.

On the surface, winning the Preakness is an easier assignment than winning the Kentucky Derby. The Preakness field consists of 10 runners, compared to the 20 that charged out of the gates at Churchill Downs.

The other factor is distance. While the Derby is a 1 ¼-mile race, the Preakness is a bit shorter at 1 3/16 miles.

However, the Preakness is anything but an easy race. It is one that calls for brilliant tactics, because it can be difficult for a come-from-behind horse to mount a rally if it falls too far behind. That's because the turns at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore are much tighter than the ones at Churchill Downs, and the stretch run is also shorter.

Finding the correct strategy and sticking to it during the race may be the key factor for Always Dreaming and any of his nine rivals.

2017 Preakness Post Position, Horse Odds 1. Multiplier 20-1 2. Cloud Computing 20-1 3. Hence 12-1 4. Always Dreaming 10-11 5. Classic Empire 4-1 6. Gunnevera 12-1 7. Term of Art 25-1 8. Senior Investment 25-1 9. Lookin At Lee 11-1 10. Conquest Mo Money 16-1 Preakness.com; OddsShark

Pletcher and Velazquez should have a number of options, because Always Dreaming is such a talented horse. He can run with the lead, he is effective while stalking the pace and he can also mount a rally while running late. He has also proved that he can run in sloppy or wet conditions as well as he can run on a fast track.

Always Dreaming will once again be challenged by Classic Empire, the morning-line favorite in the Kentucky Derby. While Always Dreaming ended up as the favorite at post time, it was clear that many of the bettors and handicappers respected Classic Empire.

This could be a chance for redemption, because Classic Empire found trouble right away after leaving the gate in the crowded Derby field. He took a huge hit from one of his competitors after the gates opened up, and he had to steady himself as the race got underway.

It took Classic Empire a while to find his stride, but once he did, he made a serious move. Classic Empire powered down the stretch and ended up fourth, and there's no reason he can't give Always Dreaming an excellent race.

Always Dreaming is the 10-11 favorite, according to OddsShark, while Classic Empire is the second choice at 4-1. Classic Empire will take off from the No. 5 post position, so the two rivals will have a chance to get a good look at each other as they prepare to race.

Pletcher has no problems with Always Dreaming's starting position.

"It's fine," Pletcher said, per Frank Pingue of Reuters. "He was four in the Florida Derby, five in the Kentucky Derby. He's generally a very good horse away from the gate, and we'll just try to come away, establish some position and see what some other horses do."

Lookin At Lee is the third choice at 11-1, and he will take off from the No. 9 hole, while Gunnevera (No. 6 post position) and Hence (No. 3 post position) are both 12-1 shots. Lookin At Lee finished second in the Derby.

Conquest Mo Money did not run in the Derby, but he must be taken seriously. He finished second to Classic Empire in the Arkansas Derby, and he will be starting on the far outside from post No. 10. Cloud Computing finished third in the Wood Memorial, and he will start out of the No. 2 hole.

Post time for the Preakness is 6:45 p.m. ET, and the race will be televised by NBC.