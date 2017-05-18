New York Yankees: 5 Reasons to Believe They're True Playoff Contenders

0 of 5

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After pounding the Kansas City Royals 11-7 Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, the New York Yankees sit at 24-13, tops in the American League East and good for the second-best record in baseball.

The Bronx Bombers are, by virtually any measure, crushing it.

The question is whether they can keep it going.

The eyeball test says they can. Anyone who has watched this Yankees club in 2017 will attest they're the real McCoy.

Let's drill a little deeper, however, and examine five reasons why these burgeoning Yanks are true postseason contenders in a crowded, competitive division.