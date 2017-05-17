The Full 48 Podcast: 76ers Coach Brett Brown Didn't Want Lakers 2017 Pick

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia could soon be overflowing with star-level talent after landing yet another top-three pick in Tuesday's 2017 NBA draft lottery, the fourth consecutive year they've done so. Head coach Brett Brown already has toys such as 2016 No. 1 pick Ben Simmons, 2015 No. 1 pick Joel Embiid at his disposal and potential 2016 Rookie of the Year Dario Saric, and now he'll get the services of the 2017 draft's No. 3 pick.

Brown and his players have toiled through years of adversity and sub-standard rosters, in exchange for unknown high-end talent at some point later. That uncertain future feels more assured than ever. Brown joined B/R senior writer Howard Beck and Jordan Brenner on the Full 48 Podcast to discuss the bright future of the franchise, the unique challenges he's faced in his time in Philadelphia and why "The Process" has captured the imagination of NBA fans across the country.

Highlights from the conversation:

On the challenge of winning with 20-year-olds:

"As good as is, and (Andrew) Wiggins is, they're still very young. To our team and looking at our group, youth doesn't win. It needs to be developed, and we need veterans to support it."

On the mentality of the organization shifting from rebuilding to winning now:

"Not getting the pick last night where we're gonna get their unprotected pick in 2018, I think that's a good thing for the organization."

On why "The Process" garnered so much attention from NBA fans:

"We understand it was going to be highly scrutinized. It was completely an outlier in regards to the way we went about it, so with that comes tremendous challenges and questions."

On former GM Sam Hinkie's legacy and Bryan Colangelo's involvement since Hinkie's resignation:

"The culture is moving forward."

On the Sixers' ambitions to win a championship:

"The fact that the NBA playoffs are still going on and will go on for almost another month and it feels like my season ended years ago is really like a punch in the jaw to remind you of how hard it is."

On superstar center Joel Embiid:

"He hasn't played basketball in my eyes, yet he sort of thinks and does things at a level that he has no right to. That all equals to me an upside and a potential growth that is part of the pain and the justification of what we went through these past four years."