Preakness Odds 2017: Updated Lines and Favorites After Post Positions Draw

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Always Dreaming is the odds-on favorite to win the 2017 Preakness Stakes after the post positions were revealed and Todd Pletcher's horse was drawn in the fourth spot on Wednesday, next to second favorite Classic Empire in fifth.

The Kentucky Derby winner is seen as streets ahead of the competition, despite some quality horses in Saturday's 10-strong field. Among them, Classic Empire looks strong, while Lookin At Lee and Gunnevera lead the rest of the contenders.

Here are the full results of the draw, per the race's official Twitter account:

Drawing fourth is a potentially excellent omen for Always Dreaming, as Victor Mather of the New York Times noted: "Thirteen winners have started from that post, most recently Curlin, in 2007."

Always Dreaming has a good chance to dominate what is a reduced field at Pimlico Race Course. However, Classic Empire won't be so easily dismissed.

In fact, this is a colt deeply unfortunate not to find more joy in the Run for the Roses. Only a three-horse collision, also involving McCracken, damaged Classic Empire's chances at Churchill Downs.

Of course, Classic Empire will have to be in peak form to power past Always Dreaming. Fortunately, the early stages of the race should provide the answer to which horse can set and last the pace in Baltimore, per Daily Racing Form's Jay Privman: "The post draw sets up a potential early battle between Always Dreaming, who was near the front throughout in the Derby, and Classic Empire, who was wiped out at the start of the Derby and was shuffled back early."

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Aside from the top two, Lookin At Lee is the firm favorite. However, drawing the ninth spot at the post is sure to see the horse pushed wide early on in the race.

Even so, owner Steve Asmussen is already confident based on how well Lookin At Lee performed in Kentucky, according to Nicole Russo of Daily Racing Form: "Not only did Lookin At Lee handle the prerace hoopla with aplomb, but under a rail-skimming ride from Corey Lanerie, he came on to finish second, 2 ¾ lengths behind Always Dreaming."

Proving he can break from the rail will serve Asmussen's horse well, given the position he received in the draw. Yet being on a wide post needn't be a problem, at least according to Miguel Hernandez.

The trainer of Conquest Mo Money downplayed getting the 10th spot in the draw, per Jeremy Balan of BloodHorse.com:

Hernandez wasn't the only one putting a positive spin on the draw, though. Term of Art trainer Doug O'Neill also did the same, per Balan:

Ultimately, the draw has been kindest to the favorite, at least in terms of history. It's one more factor sure to boost the chances of a horse who already looks like the class of the field and a certainty to claim the second leg of the Triple Crown.