Hottest Rookie Storylines During NFL Offseason Workouts

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

First impressions can be lasting. For an NFL rookie, they can set the tone regarding the player's attitude, approach and work ethic.

Before anyone brings their jump-to-conclusions mat out of storage, though, this year's rookie class is still in its infancy, and its potential is yet to be tapped. However, plenty can still be learned even during a handful of non-padded practices. Coaches finally get to size up their new draft-day gifts.

A player's potential impact within the lineup, where he fits on the roster, his future usage and how he'll transition to the NFL can all be gleaned from these initial workouts.

But it's crucial for everything to be placed into context as each draftee takes his first steps toward learning a playbook and asserting himself while avoiding being overwhelmed.

Many camp superstars faded once the lights shone brightest. It's a delicate balance to understand the differences between what can be viewed as foundation-building potential and offseason platitudes.

With rookie camps now out of the way, multiple interesting storylines came to the forefront.