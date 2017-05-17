Scottie Pippen on Son's Performance at 2017 Nike EYBL: 'I Like What I'm Seeing'

Retired NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen took note of his teenage son Scotty Jr. at the 2017 Nike EYBL tournament in Atlanta last week.

Scotty Jr., who played with the South Beach all-stars, impressed with his jumper and his ability to get a shot for himself off the bounce.

"I like what I'm seeing," his six-time champion dad wrote while tweeting out the video Wednesday.

According to Hudl, Scotty Jr. is a sophomore at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



[Twitter]