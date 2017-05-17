NFL Says No Record of Tom Brady Suffering a Head Injury in Released Statement

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has issued a statement regarding New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and comments made by his wife, Gisele Bundchen, about him suffering a concussion last season.

In the statement, released by NFL.com, the NFL notes there are no records to indicate Brady suffered a concussion during the 2016 season:

"We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots' home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office.

"There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms. Today we have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club's medical staff and Mr. Brady. The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible."

During an appearance on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, Bundchen told host Charlie Rose her husband sustained a concussion last season:

After serving a four-game suspension to start the 2016 season, Brady appeared in the Patriots' last 12 regular-season games and each of their three playoff games.

David P. Woods of The Score listed all of Brady's reported injuries over the past four seasons, with no concussions on the list.

Brady hasn't missed a game due to injury since tearing his ACL and MCL in the 2008 regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.