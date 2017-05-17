Juventus Beat Lazio 2-0 to Win 3rd Straight Coppa Italia Final

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 in the 2017 Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome as they claimed their first trophy in a potential treble success.

The Old Lady scored twice in the first half through Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci, and their Roman opponents were clearly deflated by the strikes.

Lazio battled in the second half, but Juventus soaked up the pressure to extinguish the threat.

Both teams made several changes as they rotated their options. Juve brought in Neto, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Tomas Rincon, Claudio Marchisio, Dani Alves and Paulo Dybala back into the starting XI.

Lazio selected Stefan de Vrij, Wallace, Dusan Basta, Lucas Biglia, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Senad Lulic and Ciro Immobile to make first-team bows.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Lazio almost took the lead in the opening moments as Keita Balde hit the woodwork after a blistering counterattack, but Juve began to dictate the tempo and grabbed the lead through Alves.

The Brazilian legend side-footed home in the 12th minute at the far post against the run of play, stunning Lazio after a constructive start.

OptaPaolo highlighted Alves' goal:

Juventus doubled their lead 12 minutes later as Bonucci was left alone in the box from a corner, allowing the defender to flick home from close range.

It was a bad goal for Lazio to give away, and it clearly affected their morale as Juve celebrated.

The second half saw Felipe Anderson enter the fray for the Rome side, and the Brazilian almost had an immediate impact as his shot was tipped round the post by Neto.

Anderson was inspired as Lazio hunted a way back into the match, but overall, the Eagles struggled to rise to the challenge.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Juve began to hunt for a third on the counter-attack as the match became stretched, but Lazio were unable to feed Immobile, despite the striker taking up good positions.

There was no rush for Juve in the final moments, and they dictated the tempo against a fatigued opponent.

Lazio carried a threat in the second half, but the Old Lady displayed the tactics that have made them Italy's best side for a number of years.

The timings of the goals hurt Lazio, and if they could have resisted until half-time, they might have stolen the cup.