Steve Kerr Will Travel with Warriors to San Antonio for Game 3 vs. Spurs

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will travel with the team to San Antonio for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told 95.7 The Game that Kerr would be with the team on the trip to San Antonio.

Kerr has not coached the Warriors since Game 2 of their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers due to lingering back issues.

He said prior to Game 4 against the Trail Blazers it "is not going to be a case where I'm coaching one night and not coaching the next," per Anthony Slater of the Mercury News.

Kerr returned to Golden State's practice Saturday for the first time since taking his leave.

Associate head coach Mike Brown has been leading the Warriors in Kerr's absence. There is still no official timetable for Kerr to return to his post.

The Warriors lead the Spurs 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals. Game 3 will take place Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. ET at the AT&T Center.