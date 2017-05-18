NBA Trade Rumors: Top Reports Surfacing After 2017 Draft Lottery

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NBA draft lottery dealt a good hand to big-market teams such as the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. New York Knicks fans probably don't feel the same way. Nonetheless, the official selection order will set off trade rumors that should bubble to the surface leading up to draft day on June 22.

Just about every team will likely call Celtics executive Danny Ainge about the No. 1 overall pick. Why not? Guards Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball could change a team's long-term outlook.

The Lakers sit in an advantageous position with the No. 2 overall pick—likely reserved for Ball, who's a native to the state in Chino Hills.

Team executive Magic Johnson may not trade the second selection, but a young asset may become expendable after or during the draft. Clubs have already inquired about a developing player on the roster.

Boston celebrated cashing in on the Brooklyn Nets' draft pick, acquired in a trade that involved bringing Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Jason Terry to the Big Apple in 2013. As a result, the Celtics had the right to swap picks this year.

Without ammunition to go after prominent prospects in a deep draft class, Brooklyn has to maneuver the offseason creatively, which likely means executing good trades, unlike the exchange in 2013.

What's the plan going forward for the Nets? Will the Lakers execute a trade to make room in their backcourt for a coveted prospect?

Teams Interested in D'Angelo Russell

Almost instantly after the Lakers claimed the No. 2 pick, teams and fans envisioned Johnson taking Ball:

The dynamic point guard would permanently move D'Angelo Russell to shooting guard going forward. According to SI.com writer Jake Fischer, multiple clubs made their interest in the 21-year-old tweener guard known after the lottery draw.

Toward the end of the previous season, head coach Luke Walton experimented with Russell playing the off-guard position due to his success as a pure scorer, per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne:

On March 19, Russell exploded for 40 points in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers while playing off the ball. He shot 7-of-12 from three-point territory and dished six assists in 41 minutes. Jordan Clarkson served as the point guard, and he also tallied six dimes in the contest.

The Lakers brain trust prepared the team for this particular draft with standout prospects at the point guard position. Now, in the No. 2 slot, Los Angeles has the opportunity to draft a potentially transcendent talent at the No. 1 spot.

General manager Rob Pelinka and Johnson could opt to move Russell to shooting guard on a full-time basis or entertain the trade offers. Teams such as the Knicks, Sixers and Chicago Bulls may find interest in Russell as a combo guard.

Brooklyn Nets Looking to Acquire Salary Dumps with Young Assets

Brooklyn finished with the worst record (20-62) and have very little to show for it. The Celtics' swap robbed the Nets of Ball or Fultz and shifted their hopes to find a late first-round gem.

The Nets have selections at Nos. 22, 27 and 57. It's not an ideal situation, to say the least, but the front office knew the rebuild would be somewhat difficult. According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski on The Chris Mannix Show (h/t Nets Daily), the team will look for bad contracts to absorb with young assets included in potential deals.

"Brooklyn will be out there on the market looking at teams who have a bad contract they want to get off, but only if you're willing to attach a good young player or a draft pick," Wojnarowski said.

The Nets would be able to put a decent team on the court with some veterans surrounded by young pieces for the upcoming season. Though, keep in mind, the team wants budding talent as a trade favor for providing cap relief.

The dark days in Brooklyn will continue, but at least the front office has a plan. For those venturing to the Barclays Center to support the franchise, things may get worse before being remotely competitive in a stronger Eastern Conference.

