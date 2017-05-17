Stephen Curry Says He Has 'Thought About' Playing on PGA Tour After NBA Career

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry will consider trying to make the jump from the NBA to the PGA Tour after his basketball playing days come to a close.

Daniel Mano of the Bay Area News Group passed along comments the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player made to the Golf Channel's David Feherty this week about the possible sport change.

"I've thought about it," Curry said. "I'm very sensitive to the experience of the PGA Tour guys out there who have dedicated their life to what they do, just like I have with basketball. I don't think I could, obviously, just jump out there … It'd be a lot of work that would go into it."

