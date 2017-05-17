Spurs Fan Files Lawsuit Against Zaza Pachulia, Warriors for Kawhi Leonard Injury

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Most San Antonio Spurs fans are angry about the Kawhi Leonard injury, but one is taking it to another level.

According to Nick Moyle of the San Antonio Express-News, Juan Vazquez filed a lawsuit against the Golden State Warriors and Zaza Pachulia, the player responsible for the injury, on behalf of Spurs season ticket holders.

The lawsuit says Pachulia's "dangerous" action "devastated the quality of the Spurs' chances of being competitive and having additional games in their home arena."

"All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio," lead attorney Alfonso Kennard, Jr. said.

Pachulia appeared to take an extra step in a closeout against Leonard during Game 1, causing the Spurs star to land awkwardly and further injure his already damaged ankle. San Antonio lost a 23-point lead after he was forced to leave and then dropped Game 2 in a 36-point rout.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich could potentially serve as a witness after his angry rantagainst the Warriors center on Monday.

"Who gives a damn about his intent?" Popovich said, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN. "Ever heard of manslaughter?"

At the very least, this is a chance for one Spurs fan to showcase his frustration with the disappointing turn of events this postseason.