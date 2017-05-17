    EPL Table: 2017 Week 37 Top Scorers After Latest Premier League Scores

    Manchester United limped to a goalless draw at Southampton in the Premier League as the Red Devils played their last away match of the season.

    It was United's 15th draw of the league campaign, and they will end the competition in sixth place.

    Manager Jose Mourinho appeared glum on the bench with his thoughts clearly on his team's upcoming UEFA Europa League final.

    Southampton consolidate eighth but could drop down the table on the final day of fixtures.

    Here are the latest scoring charts:

    Premier League 2017 Top Scorers
    PlayerGoals
    Romelu Lukaku24
    Alexis Sanchez23
    Harry Kane21
    Diego Costa20
    Sergio Aguero18
    Dele Alli17
    Zlatan Ibrahimovic17
    Joshua King16
    Eden Hazard15
    Jermain Defoe15
    Here are the updated standings:

    Latest Premier League Standings
    TeamPPts
    Chelsea3790
    Tottenham3680
    Manchester City3775
    Liverpool3773
    Arsenal3772
    Manchester United3766
    Everton3761
    Southampton3746
    West Bromwich Albion3745
    Bournemouth3745
    Leicester3643
    West Ham3742
    Crystal Palace3741
    Stoke3741
    Burnley3740
    Watford3740
    Swansea3738
    Hull3734
    Middlesbrough3728
    Sunderland3724
    Wednesday Recap

    It was a poor night on the south coast as the game failed to live up to the Premier League standards that are always expected.

    United heavily rotated their options as they focus on European commitments, and Mourinho clearly did not want to see his team in this game.

    Southampton were the better side after a lacklustre first half, but they were denied by the brilliance of United goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

    Selected ahead of David De Gea, the Argentina international made a string of fantastic saves to shut out the hosts, including stopping a penalty from Manolo Gabbiadini in the opening moments of the game.

    Dusan Tadic and James Ward-Prowse both went close to breaking the deadlock in the second half, but Romero was equal to every shot made on target.

    Wayne Rooney struggled for United in attack, and it wasn't until the arrival of Marcus Rashford from the bench that the visitors tested the hosts.

    Anthony Martial linked with Rashford, only for the France international to watch his curling effort hit the woodwork.

    That was as good as it got for United, but Phil Jones was in top form as he battled Southampton's forwards.

    It has been a hugely disappointing campaign for the Red Devils in the league, but it will all be forgotten if they win a European trophy against Ajax in Stockholm.