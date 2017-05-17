EPL Table: 2017 Week 37 Top Scorers After Latest Premier League Scores

EPL Table: 2017 Week 37 Top Scorers After Latest Premier League ScoresMay 17, 2017
Manchester United limped to a goalless draw at Southampton in the Premier League as the Red Devils played their last away match of the season.
It was United's 15th draw of the league campaign, and they will end the competition in sixth place.
Manager Jose Mourinho appeared glum on the bench with his thoughts clearly on his team's upcoming UEFA Europa League final.
Southampton consolidate eighth but could drop down the table on the final day of fixtures.
Here are the latest scoring charts:
|Premier League 2017 Top Scorers
|Player
|Goals
|Romelu Lukaku
|24
|Alexis Sanchez
|23
|Harry Kane
|21
|Diego Costa
|20
|Sergio Aguero
|18
|Dele Alli
|17
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|17
|Joshua King
|16
|Eden Hazard
|15
|Jermain Defoe
|15
Here are the updated standings:
|Latest Premier League Standings
|Team
|P
|Pts
|Chelsea
|37
|90
|Tottenham
|36
|80
|Manchester City
|37
|75
|Liverpool
|37
|73
|Arsenal
|37
|72
|Manchester United
|37
|66
|Everton
|37
|61
|Southampton
|37
|46
|West Bromwich Albion
|37
|45
|Bournemouth
|37
|45
|Leicester
|36
|43
|West Ham
|37
|42
|Crystal Palace
|37
|41
|Stoke
|37
|41
|Burnley
|37
|40
|Watford
|37
|40
|Swansea
|37
|38
|Hull
|37
|34
|Middlesbrough
|37
|28
|Sunderland
|37
|24
Wednesday Recap
It was a poor night on the south coast as the game failed to live up to the Premier League standards that are always expected.
United heavily rotated their options as they focus on European commitments, and Mourinho clearly did not want to see his team in this game.
Southampton were the better side after a lacklustre first half, but they were denied by the brilliance of United goalkeeper Sergio Romero.
Selected ahead of David De Gea, the Argentina international made a string of fantastic saves to shut out the hosts, including stopping a penalty from Manolo Gabbiadini in the opening moments of the game.
Dusan Tadic and James Ward-Prowse both went close to breaking the deadlock in the second half, but Romero was equal to every shot made on target.
Wayne Rooney struggled for United in attack, and it wasn't until the arrival of Marcus Rashford from the bench that the visitors tested the hosts.
Anthony Martial linked with Rashford, only for the France international to watch his curling effort hit the woodwork.
That was as good as it got for United, but Phil Jones was in top form as he battled Southampton's forwards.
It has been a hugely disappointing campaign for the Red Devils in the league, but it will all be forgotten if they win a European trophy against Ajax in Stockholm.