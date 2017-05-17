EPL Table: 2017 Week 37 Top Scorers After Latest Premier League Scores

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Manchester United limped to a goalless draw at Southampton in the Premier League as the Red Devils played their last away match of the season.

It was United's 15th draw of the league campaign, and they will end the competition in sixth place.

Manager Jose Mourinho appeared glum on the bench with his thoughts clearly on his team's upcoming UEFA Europa League final.

Southampton consolidate eighth but could drop down the table on the final day of fixtures.

Here are the latest scoring charts:

Premier League 2017 Top Scorers Player Goals Romelu Lukaku 24 Alexis Sanchez 23 Harry Kane 21 Diego Costa 20 Sergio Aguero 18 Dele Alli 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 17 Joshua King 16 Eden Hazard 15 Jermain Defoe 15 WhoScored.com

Here are the updated standings:

Latest Premier League Standings Team P Pts Chelsea 37 90 Tottenham 36 80 Manchester City 37 75 Liverpool 37 73 Arsenal 37 72 Manchester United 37 66 Everton 37 61 Southampton 37 46 West Bromwich Albion 37 45 Bournemouth 37 45 Leicester 36 43 West Ham 37 42 Crystal Palace 37 41 Stoke 37 41 Burnley 37 40 Watford 37 40 Swansea 37 38 Hull 37 34 Middlesbrough 37 28 Sunderland 37 24 PremierLeague.com

Wednesday Recap

It was a poor night on the south coast as the game failed to live up to the Premier League standards that are always expected.

United heavily rotated their options as they focus on European commitments, and Mourinho clearly did not want to see his team in this game.

Southampton were the better side after a lacklustre first half, but they were denied by the brilliance of United goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Selected ahead of David De Gea, the Argentina international made a string of fantastic saves to shut out the hosts, including stopping a penalty from Manolo Gabbiadini in the opening moments of the game.

Dusan Tadic and James Ward-Prowse both went close to breaking the deadlock in the second half, but Romero was equal to every shot made on target.

Wayne Rooney struggled for United in attack, and it wasn't until the arrival of Marcus Rashford from the bench that the visitors tested the hosts.

Anthony Martial linked with Rashford, only for the France international to watch his curling effort hit the woodwork.

That was as good as it got for United, but Phil Jones was in top form as he battled Southampton's forwards.

It has been a hugely disappointing campaign for the Red Devils in the league, but it will all be forgotten if they win a European trophy against Ajax in Stockholm.