LeBron James Says Boston Fans Are Born with 'Pump' Ahead of Celtics vs Cavaliers

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Boston Celtics fans will be excited for the Eastern Conference Finals, but as LeBron James noted, the atmosphere won't necessarily be any crazier than usual.

"I don't think Boston fans need any more pumping up," James said Wednesday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "They're born with 'pump,' if that makes any sense."

Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 on Wednesday night.

The Celtics needed seven games to beat the Washington Wizards in the last round but are now back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2012. That postseason, they lost in seven games to James and the Miami Heat.

James' Heat also knocked the Celtics out of the playoffs in 2011.

Although the Celtics roster is completely different—only Avery Bradley is still on the team, and he didn't appear in the conference finals—the Boston fans have certainly kept their hatred of the four-time MVP.

With Cleveland beginning the postseason with eight straight wins, however, the No. 1 seed will have a tough time winning this next series.