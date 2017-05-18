Breaking Down New England Patriots' Deepest, Thinnest Roster Spots

0 of 8

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

As we inch closer toward training camp. the New England Patriots appear to have one of the deepest overall rosters in the NFL. However, this definitely does not mean there isn't room for improvement on the roster or that position groups are going to look the same heading into the regular season.

Offseason competition, in theory, helps to mold and improve rosters in preparation for the regular season. This is why a position that appears thin now may not look the same way in a couple of months. It's also why a potentially deep group—like, say, wide receiver—might actually be thinned out over the next couple of months.

For now, though, we can only judge the Patriots roster in its current form. Where might the team seek improvement in training camp? Where might the team need to trim excess talent? These are the questions we're seeking answers to as we break down New England's deepest and thinnest roster spots.

To be clear, we'll be looking at the current roster and judging position groups based primarily on overall talent and depth. In other words, we're not going to consider fullback a thin position just because there aren't many fullbacks on the roster.