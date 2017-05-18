Breaking Down Philadelphia Eagles' Deepest, Thinnest Roster Spots

0 of 8

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the offseason with a bevy of depleted positions, but things look markedly different on the heels of free agency and the draft as the 2017 season looms.

For a team that finished 7-9 last season with a rookie quarterback, the Eagles struggled to mask a lot of their personnel deficiencies down the stretch of a season that evolved from promising to painful. A 3-0 start made way for a late-season stretch in which the Eagles lost seven of eight, making it clear where reinforcements would be needed over the offseason.

Alas, general manager Howie Roseman and his front office did a masterful job of addressing needs despite having one of the lowest salary-cap numbers in the league. The Eagles are in a much better place in terms of playoff contention than they were months ago, but that doesn't mean the roster is ideal at every turn.

As the Eagles continue to distance themselves from the Chip Kelly disaster and put a contender around head coach Doug Pederson, let's look at where they can find both depth and a lack of it across various spots of the roster.