Devonta Freeman Says He Wants 'To Be Elite Paid' in Falcons Extension

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is not going to give the defending NFC champions a hometown discount on his next contract.

Speaking to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Freeman made it clear what he believes he's worth.

"I want to be the best," he said." I want to be elite paid. Whatever that is, that's where I want to be—straight up."

Freeman is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract. The 25-year-old will make $1.8 million in base salary this season, per Spotrac.

Despite having just one year remaining on his current deal, Freeman also made it clear to Anderson he has no intention of holding out to put pressure on the Falcons:

"Me and my team, we already said what we expected and wanted so there is no need for me to sit around here saying ‘why my contract not done?’ 'Why is this, and why is that?' I don’t have to do that. I don’t have those problems because realistically I am under contract already. I have to play my fourth season, so it’s no big deal."

The Falcons selected Freeman in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He has been the feature back for the past two seasons in a tandem with Tevin Coleman, breaking the 1,000-yard barrier in each campaign and racking up 157 career receptions.