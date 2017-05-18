WWE NXT: Updated Prospect Rankings and Analysis, Predictions for Week of May 18

Credit: WWE.com

The stars of Wednesday's WWE NXT climbed toward the top of the developmental brand with closed fists.

Andrade "Cien" Almas wound up and clocked his foe in another physical matchup. Drew McIntyre highlighted how much he's grown in recent years with a bout filled with authoritative strikes. Sonya Deville (formerly Daria Berenato) made her mark via punches as well.

The show didn't thrive in building toward Saturday's TakeOver: Chicago event, but it did provide a stage for Almas and McIntyre to show why they are among the top NXT talents.

As for Deville, her demonstration was more uneven. Almas and McIntyre look like can't-miss prospects. The former WWE Tough Enough competitor, meanwhile, is still very much a work in progress.

The following is a dive into where Deville, Almas, McIntyre and their peers stand in the ongoing race to be NXT's best. The wrestlers' charisma, look, gimmick, mic work and ring skills determined the rankings.

Male Wrestlers

NXT Male Prospect Rankings (Top 20) Rank Wrestler Height/Weight Notes 1. Drew McIntyre 6'5", 254 lbs Impressive look, imposing presence, great strikes. 2. Andrade "Cien" Almas 5'9", 210 lbs Excellent striker, growing stretch of good matches, starting to find footing with character. 3. Johnny Gargano 5'10", 199 lbs Works babyface role very well, fluid, varied in-ring toolbox, slightly above average on promos. 4. Aleister Black 5'11", 205 lbs Tons of presence, excellent striker, quick, powerful. 5. Hideo Itami 5'9", 182 lbs Growing fiercer, skilled striker, highly athletic. 6. Kassius Ohno 6'4", 270 lbs Big-time striker, regularly delivers in key matches, athleticism belies look. 7. Bobby Roode 6'0", 235 lbs Quality promos, dependable all-around performer, not as electric as NXT's best. 8. Eric Young 5'11", 232 lbs Skilled storyteller, great seller, dramatic strikes, solid on the mic. 9. Tommaso Ciampa 5'11", 201 lbs Strong striker, intense, average mic work. 10. Roderick Strong 5'10", 200 lbs Inspiring real-life background, crisp ring work, athletic, underwhelming charisma. 11. Shane Thorne 6'1", 220 lbs Injury will stall momentum, athletic, good presence, marketable look, not yet an elite babyface. 12. Oney Lorcan 6'1", 190 lbs Thrives in slugfests, strong ring work, underwhelming talker. 13. Tucker Knight 6'2", 320 lbs Fun energy, explosive, powerful, confident on the mic. 14. Rezar 6'4", 330 lbs Strong intensity, impressive power, solid presence. 15. Killain Dain 6'4", 322 lbs Surprising agility for a big man, imposing, great strength. 16. No Way Jose 6'3", 245 lbs Goofy gimmick holding him back, inconsistent striker, gifted athlete, high ceiling. 17. Otis Dozovic 5'10", 330 lbs Good facial expressions, impressive power, best suited as part of tag team. 18. Lars Sullivan (formerly Dylan Miley) 6'3", 284 lbs Great power, intimidating, monstrous aura. 19. Alexander Wolfe 6'1", 245 lbs Good bruiser, solid striking, Sanity gimmick working well. 20. Akam 6'3", 290 lbs Plenty of power, solid presence, improved selling, still green overall. WWE.com,. CageMatch.net

Prospects just outside the top 20: Buddy Murphy, Kona Reeves, Riddick Moss



McIntyre's Metamorphosis

Sean Maluta's battle with McIntyre didn't last long. The Scotsman steamrolled him in another dominating performance.

McIntyre looked imposing as he donned a warrior jacket and a wolf's sneer. By deadlifting his foe from the canvas and delivering a suplex, he showed off his impressive power. He made a squash match more interesting than it had any right being.

We'll get a better look at his performance skills when he's in less one-sided contests, but even in a match like this one, it's clear he's made a transformation since the end of his last WWE run.

Zack Zimmerman of ProWrestling.net wrote: "McIntyre left WWE at the bottom of the barrel with the 3MB schtick, only to go out, set the wrestling world on fire and come back looking like a completely legitimate main eventer."

This version of McIntyre looks like he's been in his share of scraps. And he looks ready to be NXT champ or storm back onto the main roster any minute now.

Almas Shining Despite Defeat



It doesn't matter that his NXT role has often been to elevate his peers or that he's regularly a stepping stone as he was against Kassius Ohno on Wednesday's NXT. Almas has created buzz aplenty about himself.

The former La Sombra continued his hard-hitting ways in an entertaining slugfest with Ohno.

The foes traded thunderous shots. Almas' forearms looked especially crisp and powerful. He even made a slap to the face look like a dangerous weapon.

In addition, Almas' rage, defiance and frustration were all believable. He's been telling strong stories in the ring of late.

WrestleView.com praised his latest effort:

That kind of praise has been commonplace for Almas recently. Combine that with an increased hold on his character's identity and he's undoubtedly one of NXT's top prospects right now.

Female Wrestlers

NXT Female Prospect Rankings (Top 10) Rank Wrestler Height Notes 1. Asuka 5'3" Great presence, top-notch in-ring performer, skilled striker, English-language skills improving. 2. Nikki Cross 5'0" Flourishing with current gimmick, compelling energy, strong brawler. 3. Ember Moon 5'2" Excellent in the ring, great athlete, big presence, remains iffy on promos. 4. Ruby Riot 5'4" Good brawler, solid ring work, unique look. 5. Peyton Royce 5'7" Continues to blossom as heel, solid in the ring, good showmanship. 6. Billie Kay 5'8" Plays a heel well, flamboyant, good energy, sometimes awkward in the ring. 7. Sonya Deville 5'7" Using gimmick well, solid strikes, unrefined in the ring. 8. Kimberly Frankele 5'3" Powerful, good striker, experienced. 9. Mandy Rose 5'4" Has progressed to a degree in the ring, strong presence, star quality. 10. Aliyah 5'3" Losing momentum of late, inconsistent in the ring, has shown flashes of charisma. WWE.com, CageMatch.net

Deville Still Rough Around the Edges

In her victory over Lacey Evans, Deville showed off both the best and worst of her game.

She did well to incorporate her MMA gimmick by bobbing and weaving as well as taking Evans down to the mat. Deville also looked the part of a tough fighter one should be wary of. Officials have to be happy with her kicks and the nasty streak she showed when grinding her forearm against Evans' face.

On the other hand, it's clear she has a long way to go.

Deville remains wooden at times in the ring. Some of the movements simply don't look natural.

Her in-ring acting needs work, too. She grew angry at Evans in the midst of the bout, but it was hard to buy her performance.

She remains at the tier where women like Mandy Rose and Aliyah stand—unpolished prospects with potential. The Asuka/Nikki Cross/Ember Moon level is worlds away.

Predictions

Hideo Itami will dethrone Bobby Roode at TakeOver: Chicago.

Leading up to the title bout, Itami has floored the NXT champ each they have crossed paths. He's been presented as a whirlwind force who's rediscovered momentum after returning from injury. That and the hype surrounding his pursuit of the title belt feel like the foreshadowing of victory.

Plus, WWE has to want to see how Itami fares a headliner, with the pressure of being the face of the brand. His reign will be a test ahead of his eventual move to the main roster.

And as good as Ohno is in the ring, he's bound to stick around Full Sail University for the length of his contract.

His non-conventional look, his appeal to diehards and the fact that he's hitting his late 30s will keep him from moving on to Raw or SmackDown.