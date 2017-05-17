LaVar Ball Says Lonzo's 'ZO2' Shoes Have 'Sold a Good Amount to Me'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Many were taken aback upon seeing the retail price of Lonzo Ball's signature sneaker, the ZO2, but LaVar Ball is satisfied with how the shoe has performed commercially so far.

During The Herd on Wednesday on Fox Sports Radio, LaVar declined to specify an exact amount of shoes Big Baller Brand has moved but said, "I've sold a good amount to me."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.