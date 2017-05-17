    LaVar Ball Says Lonzo's 'ZO2' Shoes Have 'Sold a Good Amount to Me'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins, watches the game against the USC Trojans at Galen Center on January 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    Many were taken aback upon seeing the retail price of Lonzo Ball's signature sneaker, the ZO2, but LaVar Ball is satisfied with how the shoe has performed commercially so far.

    During The Herd on Wednesday on Fox Sports Radio, LaVar declined to specify an exact amount of shoes Big Baller Brand has moved but said, "I've sold a good amount to me."

             

