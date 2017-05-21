Sami Zayn Beats Baron Corbin at WWE Backlash 2017

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Sami Zayn overcame a size and strength disadvantage to defeat Baron Corbin at Backlash on Sunday night.

Zayn was on the receiving end of a beatdown for much of the match. He stunned Corbin with a boot, though, and Corbin fell back into the corner. That gave Zayn an opening to deliver the Helluva Kick for the victory.

WWE showed Zayn after the match:

Wrestling Inc and CBS Sports' Brian Campbell were pleased to see Zayn come out on the winning end:

Pro Wrestling Sheet alluded to Zayn's seemingly endless losing streak at pay-per-views:

After moving to SmackDown Live from Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up, Zayn immediately got involved in a rivalry with Corbin.

They were part of a Triple Threat match to determine a No. 1 contender for the United States Championship, and while AJ Styles prevailed, the issues between Zayn and Corbin were far from over.

Things were exacerbated when The Underdog from the Underground stopped the Lone Wolf from attacking Styles.

Corbin was furious over Zayn's interference, which led to him attacking the former NXT champion during Talking Smack a few weeks ago.

While Corbin was suspended one week for pushing an official during the melee, his focus remained on Zayn when he returned.

Their Backlash match was officially booked last week, and Corbin took the opportunity to attempt to intimidate Zayn, as seen in this tweet courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account:

Corbin stood tall entering Backlash, but Zayn is no stranger to facing adversity and overcoming the odds.

He has been knocked down plenty of times in NXT and on the main roster, but Zayn remains one of the most resilient and popular Superstars in WWE.

That was on full display when he won the NXT Championship after falling short on several occasions, as well as when he feuded with Braun Strowman on Raw and even managed to defeat him once.

Corbin has shown immense potential and picked up some impressive accolades in his own right, including winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32.

He has yet to win a title in WWE, but with such a lack of strong heels on SmackDown currently, he likely isn't far away from contending for the WWE Championship.

Sunday's match was a big one in terms of serving as a springboard for either Superstar, and by virtue of Zayn's victory, he may soon occupy a higher spot on the card.

