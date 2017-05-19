MotoGP Grand Prix of France 2017: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Valentino Rossi leads the world championship in MotoGP as the competition moves on to the 2017 Grand Prix of France at Le Mans on Sunday.

The legendary Italian rider has been consistent over the opening races of the season but is yet to stand on top of the podium as a race winner this term.

Dani Pedrosa of Repsol Honda Team was victorious in the last race in Spain as team-mate and world champion, Marc Marquez, trailed in second.

Here is the race schedule and live-streaming information:

French Grand Prix Schedule Date Time (BST) Event Friday, May 19 8 a.m. FP1 Friday, May 19 1:05 p.m. FP2 Saturday, May 20 8:55 a.m. FP3 Saturday, May 20 12:30 p.m. FP4 Saturday, May 20 1:10 p.m. Q1 Saturday, May 20 1:35 p.m. Q2 Sunday, May 21 8:40 a.m. WUP Sunday, May 21 1 p.m. Race Motogp.com

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Marc Marquez — Repsol Honda Team

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

After a disappointing opening two races, Marquez displayed his world-class ability at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, beating the field with a composed strategy to usurp Rossi.

The reigning champion can struggle when the pack is stuck together, but he is supreme when he can take the lead and dictate the script of the show.

Marquez crossed the finish line three seconds ahead of the Doctor, holding off the Italian with a quality ride.

The Spaniard will be searching for the 54th podium of his short career at Le Mans as he attempts to leapfrog Rossi and Maverick Vinales in the standings.

At 24, Marquez is already a three-time MotoGP champion, and he is on his way to legendary status in the sport.

Valentino Rossi — Movistar Yamaha MotoGP

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Rossi has proved consistency pays, and that you do not have to simply win races to lead the standings.

The superstar is yet to prevail in a grand prix this season, but he has finished on the podium in three of the opening four races of the year.

Rossi finished down the order in the last race in Texas, claiming 10th place as Pedrosa held off Marquez.

The result was a blip for the Italian, but he must prove he has the race pace needed to take maximum points as the title picture unfolds.

Maverick Vinales — Movistar Yamaha MotoGP

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

A maverick by name and nature, the Yahama rider won the Moto3 world championship in 2013 and has risen through the ranks to be considered one of the sport's most exciting talents.

The 22-year-old was voted the best rookie in MotoGP in 2015, and he has grown as he partners Rossi.

Vinales was victorious in the opening race of the season at Qatar, winning the battle in an exciting finish with Andrea Dovizioso.

A further win in Argentina sees him neck and neck with Rossi at the top of the world championship, but with plenty of time before the end of the campaign, a number of riders are expected to improve and challenge.