MotoGP Grand Prix of France 2017: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

    Valentino Rossi leads the world championship in MotoGP as the competition moves on to the 2017 Grand Prix of France at Le Mans on Sunday.

    The legendary Italian rider has been consistent over the opening races of the season but is yet to stand on top of the podium as a race winner this term.

    Dani Pedrosa of Repsol Honda Team was victorious in the last race in Spain as team-mate and world champion, Marc Marquez, trailed in second. 

    Here is the race schedule and live-streaming information:

    French Grand Prix Schedule
    DateTime (BST)Event
    Friday, May 198 a.m.FP1
    Friday, May 191:05 p.m.FP2
    Saturday, May 208:55 a.m.FP3
    Saturday, May 2012:30 p.m.FP4
    Saturday, May 201:10 p.m.Q1
    Saturday, May 201:35 p.m.Q2
    Sunday, May 218:40 a.m.WUP
    Sunday, May 211 p.m.Race
    Motogp.com

        

    Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

         

    Marc MarquezRepsol Honda Team

    After a disappointing opening two races, Marquez displayed his world-class ability at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, beating the field with a composed strategy to usurp Rossi.

    The reigning champion can struggle when the pack is stuck together, but he is supreme when he can take the lead and dictate the script of the show.

    Marquez crossed the finish line three seconds ahead of the Doctor, holding off the Italian with a quality ride.

    The Spaniard will be searching for the 54th podium of his short career at Le Mans as he attempts to leapfrog Rossi and Maverick Vinales in the standings.

    At 24, Marquez is already a three-time MotoGP champion, and he is on his way to legendary status in the sport.

        

    Valentino RossiMovistar Yamaha MotoGP

    Rossi has proved consistency pays, and that you do not have to simply win races to lead the standings.

    The superstar is yet to prevail in a grand prix this season, but he has finished on the podium in three of the opening four races of the year.

    Rossi finished down the order in the last race in Texas, claiming 10th place as Pedrosa held off Marquez.

    The result was a blip for the Italian, but he must prove he has the race pace needed to take maximum points as the title picture unfolds.

         

    Maverick VinalesMovistar Yamaha MotoGP

    A maverick by name and nature, the Yahama rider won the Moto3 world championship in 2013 and has risen through the ranks to be considered one of the sport's most exciting talents.

    The 22-year-old was voted the best rookie in MotoGP in 2015, and he has grown as he partners Rossi.

    Vinales was victorious in the opening race of the season at Qatar, winning the battle in an exciting finish with Andrea Dovizioso.

    A further win in Argentina sees him neck and neck with Rossi at the top of the world championship, but with plenty of time before the end of the campaign, a number of riders are expected to improve and challenge.